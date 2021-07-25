Malaysia’s Parliament reopens after 7-month virus suspension

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s Parliament has reopened for the first time this year after a seven-month suspension under a coronavirus emergency that has failed to curb a worsening pandemic. Lawmakers are expected to question the emergency declaration and the government’s management of the pandemic after Malaysia’s total cases passed 1 million Sunday. Infections have soared 77% since a national lockdown on June 1 while deaths have climbed steeply to near 8,000. Critics have slammed the emergency as a ruse for embattled Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to hold power. He’ll be able to hold power for now since the special parliamentary session that began Monday will focus solely on the pandemic.