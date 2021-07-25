Owatonna Gem Days wraps up weekend festivities

OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) -- It was a fun weekend in the sun for Owatonna residents.

Sunday was the final day of Owatonna's Gem Days, an annual event for the town to celebrate its community and history.

River Springs Water Park was the site of the last day of festivities. The park offered a $2.50 admission price for entry.

Drake Simonson, Recreation Facility Assistant for Owatonna's Parks and Recreation Department,, explained how the park is an important part of Owatonna's celebration.

"We're just here to try and get everybody out, get everybody enjoying. And for the recreation side, we're all about getting everybody included in recreation," Simonson said. "So we put on events that anybody and everybody can come out to, and getting that inclusive environment going."

Besides the water park deal, Owatonna Gem days includes sidewalk sales, live music, food trucks and more.