UW System to offer vaccinated students $7K scholarships

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System plans to offer nearly $500,000 in scholarships this fall to students who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Vaccinated students at campuses with at least 70% of the student body vaccinated by Oct. 15 will be entered into a drawing. Seventy winners will each receive a $7,000 scholarship. System President Tommy Thompson says he’s pushing hard because getting to 70% would mean “we’re going to have a very safe year.” UW-Madison isn’t participating in the program because Chancellor Rebecca Blank is considering her own incentive program.