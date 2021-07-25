Vendors prepare for return of Olmsted County Fair

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Food stands and rides lined up throughout the fairgrounds Sunday, in anticipation of the County Fair's long awaited return.

"We're back. The fair's gonna look a little bit different with some of the changes that were made to the grounds during the pandemic but all the things that you know and love will be here," said Brandon Helgeson, a voluntary fair board member.

"This year, we are open. We've done the Rochester fest already a couple weeks ago, so now we are excited to come back and do the fair, like every year you know," said Eddie Campos, owner of El Carambas.

Last summer, the fairgrounds were completely empty. This year, organizers are expecting 250,000 or more visitors this upcoming week.

"We honestly think it could climb up a bit from that. From what we've seen from other events, numbers are trending quite a bit higher. So that's where our anticipated levels have been, we're hoping we can crack that 250 mark," said Helgeson.

"This year, I think Olmsted County Fair is gonna be packed," said Campos.

One stand cook, who is from out of town but travels with his food stand to many different fairs, said he was especially looking forward to this one because of its location.

"We've been to a lot of small towns, so a town with a little more numbers is very exciting," said Phillip Barry, a cook at Tracy's food stand.

The vendors seemed prepared for the crowds.

"You should be excited for everything of course, no, I think just, number one, be excited that it's back," said Helgeson.

The fair runs from June 26 to Aug. 1.