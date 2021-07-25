White Sox top Brewers 3-1 behind Lynn, avoid sweep

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Lance Lynn allowed one run over six innings and hit a two-run single to lift Chicago to a 3-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers as the White Sox avoided a sweep in a series between division leaders. Lynn allowed six hits, struck out six and walked none, outdueling Brandon Woodruff in a matchup of All-Star right-handers. Lynn, who lowered his ERA to 1.91, also keyed a decisive three-run second inning with his bat. Woodruff allowed three runs on five hits in seven innings, striking out nine and walking two. His ERA climbed from from an NL-best 2.04 to 2.14 — which is just behind teammate Corbin Burnes’ 2.12.