99.9% of vaccinated Minnesotans have not gotten COVID-19

ST.PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health met with media members Monday for the first time in more than a month and a half. Delta variant COVID-19 cases have been popping up across the country, and health leaders wanted to address the concern.

"We have seen hospital beds-in-use increasing in the past couple days," MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm said.

Three more people have died from the effects of COVID, bringing Minnesota's total lives lost to 7,653.

She says the state's vaccination rates across Minnesota, though, have remained fairly stable. Adding that those who have gotten vaccinated are in better shape. In Minnesota alone less than .10% of vaccinated people have tested positive for COVID-19. That means 99.9% of Minnesotans who are vaccinated have not gotten COVID-19.

"Our pace of vaccinations has been pretty stable for the past couple weeks or so," Malcolm said.

The concern is the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated people. More than 97% of those entering hospitals are not vaccinated Malcolm says.

The worry is the rapid spreading of the COVID-19 Delta variant. "Overall this variant is taking over. It went from 1% [of cases] to over 75% in a matter of weeks," MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said.

"We don't want to give the virus any more opportunities to evolve. There's a mindset the pandemic is over, no, we are in a critical transition phase," Malcolm said.

"We don't want to give the virus opportunity to continue to evolve in ways that could in the future be more troublesome," she said.

MDH continues to encourage those who are not vaccinated to get vaccinated.

OTHER TOPICS:

There have been no votes or recommendations for a COVID-19 booster shot.

"Any decision on booster shots will need to be guided by the CDC," Ehrsmann said.

MDH is working with the Minnesota Department of Health, but it's only guidance.

