Biden, Iraqi PM to announce end of US combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi are set to announce that they’ve come to an agreement to end the U.S. military’s combat mission in Iraq by the end of the year. That’s according to a senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The American military mission’s stated purpose was to help Iraq defeat the Islamic State group. The plan to shift to a strictly advisory and training role by year’s end will be spelled out in a broader communique to be issued by the two leaders following their White House meeting on Monday.