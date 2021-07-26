Winds stoke California’s largest fire as blazes scorch West

INDIAN FALLS, Calif. (AP) — Erratic winds and the potential for dry lightning added to the challenges facing crews battling California’s largest wildfire. It’s one of numerous blazes burning Monday across the U.S. West. The massive Dixie Fire in Northern California burned homes over the weekend in the tiny community of Indian Falls. An updated damage estimate was not available because it’s not safe for inspectors to go in. That blaze is 22% contained. Firefighters also reported progress against the nation’s largest wildfire, the Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon. It’s 53% contained. Fires also burned in Washington, Idaho and Montana.