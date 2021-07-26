Evers calls special session while GOP eyes veto overrides

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is calling the Republican-controlled Legislature into a special session to increase funding for public schools and higher education on the same day the Assembly plans to vote on veto overrides. The overrides were almost certain to fail because there aren’t enough Republicans to vote for them without Democrats crossing sides. Likewise, Evers’ special session call is also likely to be ignored, which Republicans have done repeatedly when he’s made similar calls to pass his priorities. Republicans were to announce Monday afternoon which bills or partial budget vetoes they planned to attempt to override.