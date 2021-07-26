Evers calls special session while GOP eyes veto override

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is calling the Republican-controlled Legislature into a special session to increase funding for public schools and higher education on the same day the Assembly plans to vote on a veto override. The override of a bill ending a $300 weekly unemployment payment was almost certain to fail because there aren’t enough Republicans to vote for them without Democrats crossing sides. Likewise, Evers’ special session call is also likely to be ignored, which Republicans have done repeatedly when he’s made similar calls to pass his priorities.