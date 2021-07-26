Excessive Heat Watch from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Freeborn County

…EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to

105 possible Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, south central,

southwest and west central Minnesota.

* WHEN…From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat and humidity will significantly

increase the potential for heat related illnesses,

particularly for those working or participating in outdoor

activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Low temperatures in the low to mid 70s

Tuesday night will allow for little relief from the heat leading

into Wednesday, with the warmest temperatures expected Wednesday

afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-

conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives

and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during

warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal

temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&