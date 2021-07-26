Defense rests without witnesses in Uber ride murder trial

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The defense has rested without calling any witnesses in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a South Carolina college student who mistakenly got into what she thought was her Uber ride. The jury in Nathaniel Rowland’s trial will hear closing arguments Tuesday. Rowland faces up to life in prison if he is convicted of kidnapping and murder in the March 2019 killing of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson. The prosecution also rested its case Monday after a pathologist testified there were more than 100 stab wounds on the victim’s body. Rowland’s lawyer has called the case against his client circumstantial.