From Vikings to Gophers, Hayfield’s Easton Fritcher Commits to Minnesota

HAYFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) - Its pretty great being Easton Fritcher.

"This man's D1, great baseball player, lefty pitcher."

The man is D1, recently announcing his commitment to play baseball at the University of Minnesota..

"I'd say definitely its a dream come true like I said being from Minnesota and being able to say you're going to Minnesota you know my family and friends are going to be able to come out to games," Easton Fritcher said.

Its a moment that a young Easton Fritcher wouldn't believe if you told him.

"I would've said I just play the game for fun really. I didn't really think anything about it until I was 13-14 when someone said 'You have a chance to really have a pretty good high school career and maybe a really good college career and possibly get drafted'" Fritcher said.

But his coach saw it early.

"I mean right away you kind of know he was built a little different, out playing kickball as a little kid he'd make that diving play and jump up and throw it on a dime you're like this kid's a lil special and he's built a little differently," Hayfield Head Coach Kasey Krekling said.

"Being athletic is just half of it I mean yes you can have god-gifted tools, but you have to do something with it and he's done something with it."

Its that work ethic that has set Fritcher apart.

"I'm happy I spent those countless hours in the cages doing extra swings or you know after games that I had an o for 4 I just didn't feel right fix things like that. It feels good to keep grinding and you'll finally make it," Fritcher said.

Its a great example for the younger generation.

"That's the biggest thing is to show the kids anything is possible even for a small town kid. If you put in the work you'll get noticed, you got to put in a lot of extra time to make yourself very good like he is and it shows how much hard work he puts in," Krekling said.

"A lot of those kids are really good kids really good athletes and if they put their mind to something they definitely could accomplish it," Fritcher said.

Maybe one day they can be the hometown kid playing for the home school.

"Its crazy that I can say I'm representing hayfield at Minnesota."