GLIMPSES: At Olympic beaches, surf’s definitely up

TOKYO (AP) — On the beach about 60 miles east of Tokyo, Olympic surfers are enjoying waves created by a tropical storm that has disrupted some outdoor events. It has also made the proceedings feel even more dramatic. The storm is a major win for competitive surfing, given that Tsurigasaki Beach is not generally known for powerful waves. The beach is popular for surfing in Japan, but is hardly a world class location like Hawaii or Tahiti. Surfers again had powerful waves from the storm but were gifted Tuesday with rain that tamed the winds — as ideal a forecast as could be expected this time of year.