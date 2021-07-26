Hot and stormy conditions ahead

Isolated storms are possible Tuesday evening with some stronger storms developing north of I-90. Confidence is low with timing and storm development altogether Tuesday. This is why I'm keeping a forecast of isolated storms and not expecting widespread coverage at this time.

With how much moisture and potential storm energy in the atmosphere, isolated storms will be possible again Wednesday evening. Once again, confidence is low with thunderstorms development west of the Mississippi River keeping storms isolated. Current trends are showing more widespread thunderstorm growth east of the Mississippi.

Hot and humid conditions are likely Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. An 'Excessive Heat Watch' has been issued for areas along and west of I-35 in Minnesota on Tuesday/Wednesday. The watch is in effect for NE Iowa on Wednesday and Thursday.

High temperatures tomorrow will be in the lower 90s with partly sunny skies. Heat index values will reach the middle 90s during the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 80s and even the upper 70s by early next week! Dry conditions will settle in behind the next weather-maker through the upcoming weekend.

Nick