Kosovo mourns 10 compatriots killed in Croatia bus crash

DEVE, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo has observed a day of mourning with flags at half-staff and parliament postponed its session Monday in memory of 10 Kosovars who died when their bus crashed in Croatia. The bus carrying 67 passengers, including two drivers, swerved off a highway while traveling from Frankfurt, Germany to Kosovo on Sunday. Authorities said the driver who was behind the wheel had briefly fallen asleep and lost control of the vehicle. Kosovo’s Foreign Ministry said one person remained hospitalized with injuries in serious condition, 15 were in stable condition and 26 had been released. “Many of them, especially the children, had the experience of horror written on their faces,” Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz wrote on Facebook.