Local 4-H members gear up for first day of Olmsted County Fair

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The start of the Olmsted County Fair was marked by 4-H members eager to show off their hard work.

Goats, alpacas, pigs, rabbits and poultry were just some of the animals who made their way into show barns Monday morning.

Mackenzie Rogers-Webb, 14 of Stewartville, along with her sister Natalie, 9 have been busy getting their Nigerian Dwarf Goats ready for the fair. Mackenzie has been raising them for the past six years.

Mackenzie said her favorite goat is a white one named "Poppy."

"She was in my room. She would sleep on my bed with me," Mackenzie said.

She said raising animals is a lot of work, but she loves it.

"It's a lot. You have a lot of pen cleaning, a lot of watering," she said. "A lot of that kind of stuff. But it's also a lot of fun. You get to play with them We actually bottle-feed a our babies to make their friendly, and so there's that, too."

To find the entire schedule of events for the Olmsted County Fair, visit its website.