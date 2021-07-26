London cleans up after flash flooding drenches homes, subway

LONDON (AP) — Londoners are cleaning up after torrential rain left homes, roads and several subway stations flooded, the second unseasonal inundation in as many weeks. The Met Office weather agency said 41.6 centimeters (16 inches) of rain fell in central London on Sunday afternoon. Monday was drier, but the Environment Agency said four flood warnings remained in place for southeast England. Two London hospitals asked patients not to come to the emergency department because of disruption from the floods. Transport for London said eight stations were closed because of flooding, including Pudding Mill Lane, an above-ground station where video footage showed water surging through a concourse and up stairs.