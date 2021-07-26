Manning scheduled to start for Detroit against Minnesota

Detroit Tigers (47-54, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (42-58, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (2-3, 5.79 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Twins: Michael Pineda (4-5, 3.94 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -170, Tigers +149; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Detroit will meet on Monday.

The Twins are 23-28 on their home turf. Minnesota is averaging 4.2 RBIs per game this season. Jorge Polanco leads the team with 49 total runs batted in.

The Tigers have gone 19-32 away from home. Detroit has slugged .394 this season. Akil Baddoo leads the team with a .481 slugging percentage, including 28 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

The Tigers won the last meeting 7-0. Wily Peralta earned his third victory and Jonathan Schoop went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Detroit. J.A. Happ registered his fifth loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Sano leads the Twins with 15 home runs and has 35 RBIs.

Schoop leads the Tigers with 17 home runs and has 60 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-7, .223 batting average, 4.36 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Tigers: 7-3, .276 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Byron Buxton: (hand), Luis Arraez: (knee).

Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (back), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Niko Goodrum: (calf), Daz Cameron: (toe), Isaac Paredes: (hip), Jake Rogers: (arm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.