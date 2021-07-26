New mental health crisis center celebrates opening

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The 24/7 mental health crisis center in downtown Rochester held a grand opening ceremony Monday.

The Southeast Regional Crisis Center, also known as SERCC, is slated to open Wednesday.

The facility is needed now more than ever before as more than 500,00 adults in Minnesota have a mental illness, and only 48% receive treatment.

After receiving $18 million in funding from the state legislature in 2018, the new mental health service will serve patients of all ages across 10 counties in southeast Minnesota.

Robert Cunningham, Olmsted Medical Center Chief Operating Officer, was one of several community leaders who spoke at the building's ribbon-cutting.

"It's taken a lot of people coming together in ways that they didn't come together before," he said. "The state provided us with funding, and the county provided us with this great space. It was up to us in the community and region to make it a living reality."

The goal is to provide care for those with mental health illnesses in a better environment than the emergency room.

The around-the-clock center will officially open its doors Wednesday.