Police: IA man fired gun after neighbor said it wasn’t real

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Police in Waterloo have arrested a man after they say he fired the gun when a neighbor questioned whether it was real. The Courier reports that the incident happened Sunday night, when 42-year-old Tianzo Earl McNabb and his neighbor began arguing. Police say McNabb pulled a gun and pointed it at the neighbor, and when the neighbor accused McNabb of brandishing a BB replica, McNabb fired the very real handgun into the air. Police then showed up at McNabb’s home, and a brief standoff ensued before McNabb was arrested and charged with assault while displaying a weapon and being a felon in possession of a gun.