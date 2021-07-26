Skip to Content

Recovering from gunshots, Vikings rookie likely out 1st half

8:53 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman has been recovering from four gunshot wounds. He likely won’t play in the first half of the season. Twyman was a sixth-round draft pick from Pittsburgh. He was waived per NFL procedure and must clear before he can revert to the reserve/non-football injury list and not count against the 90-player roster limit. The reserve designation means he can’t start practicing with the team until six weeks into the regular season and can’t play in the first eight games.

