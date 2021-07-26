Streak ends: Americans finally lose Olympic backstroke race

TOKYO (AP) — For the first time since 1992, the American men have lost a backstroke race at the Olympic pool. Russia swept the top two spots in the 100-meter back. Evgeny Rylov claimed the gold medal, while teammate Kliment Kolesnikov took the silver. Defending Olympic champion Ryan Murphy settled for bronze. It’s the first backstroke defeat for the U.S. men at the Olympics since the Barcelona Games. It was also a good morning for Australia and Britain. Kaylee McKeown gave the Aussie women another gold medal with a 100 back win, setting an Olympic record. Tom Dean led a 1-2 British finish in the 200 freestyle.