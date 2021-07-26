Tensions in Tunisia after president suspends parliament

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Troops have surrounded Tunisia’s parliament and blocked its speaker from entering after the president suspended the country’s legislature and fired the prime minister. President Kais Saied’s decision late Sunday night followed violent nationwide protests over the country’s economic troubles and coronavirus crisis. Protesters celebrated the president’s actions. But his critics accused him of a power grab that threatens Tunisia’s young democracy. Chief among them was the parliament speaker. Ennahdha party leader Rached Ghannouchi tried to enter parliament overnight but police and military forces guarding the site stopped him. He called the president’s move “a coup against the Constitution and the revolution.”