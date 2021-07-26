UN: Women, children casualties on the rise in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.N. says in a new report that more women and children were killed and wounded in Afghanistan in the first half of 2021 than in any year since the United Nations began keeping count in 2009. The report was released on Monday. It says war-torn Afghanistan saw a 47% increase in the number of all civilians killed and wounded in violence across the country in the first six months of this year. That compares to the same period last year, according to the report. It comes as the Taliban have swiftly captured territory in recent weeks, seized strategic border crossings and threatening a number of provincial capitals.