US men seek momentum after promising Olympic performance

TOKYO (AP) — The U.S. men’s Olympic gymnastics team hopes it can build off a fifth-place performance in the Olympics. The Americans put together a solid series of routines during the team finals before a late miscue dropped them behind Great Britain into fifth. Three-time Olympian Sam Mikulak says the future is bright for the U.S. and praised the performances of Olympic rookies Shane Wiskus, Yul Moldauer and Brody Malone. Mikulak, a six-time national champion, is retiring after the Games.