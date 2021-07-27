Affinity Plus starts Tech Drive fundraiser for students

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Tuesday, Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union launched a fundraiser called Tech Drive. The drive is designed to help disadvantaged youth gain access to technology for educational purposes.

The credit union is collecting laptops that are 5 years old or newer.

For each laptop donated, Affinity will donate $150 to a school or student.

Branch Manager BIllie Packer explained how the pandemic revealed a greater need for for technology access among students

"We found that last year kind of revealed a need for kids to have computers and technology and we do think that it's gonna be something that's gonna be continuing in the future," Packer said. "So we want to help provide that technology and get them into the hands of our students."

The drive will continue until August 14.

Additional details can be found here.