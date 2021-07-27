AP-NORC poll: Many Republicans uneasy about party’s future

WASHINGTON (AP) — Most Republicans say they want former President Donald Trump to have at least some influence over the direction of their party going forward. But fewer than half say they are optimistic about the GOP’s future. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research captures widespread unease among Republicans over everything from the direction of the country to the state of American democracy and, in particular, President Joe Biden. Just 15% approve of the way Biden is handling his job, and 66% continue to say the Democrat was illegitimately elected — a lie perpetuated by Trump that underscores his persistent grip on Republican voters.