Authorities say Red Lake Nation officer shot and killed

RED LAKE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a Red Lake Nation tribal officer has been shot and killed in the line of duty. The FBI’s Minneapolis office says on Twitter that the incident happened Tuesday morning while police were responding to a call at a home on the reservation. The FBI post says authorities apprehended the shooter and “investigation is underway.” Red Lake Tribal Council Chairman Darrell Seki ordered flags lowered to half-staff and shut down non-essential programs on Tuesday “out of respect and honor” for the fallen officer. The Red Lake Reservation is located in northwest Minnesota, about 160 miles from the Canadian border.