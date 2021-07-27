Bhutan fully vaccinates 90% of eligible adults within a week

GAUHATI, India (AP) — The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan has fully vaccinated 90% of its eligible adult population within a week. Officials say the tiny country, wedged between India and China and home to nearly 800,000 people, began giving out second doses a week ago in a mass drive that has been hailed for its breakneck speed. In April, Bhutan gave first doses to about the same percentage of eligible adults after India donated half a million shots. But for months, Bhutan was hit by a shortage of vaccines when India halted exports to take care of rising demand at home. It restarted its drive last week after it received over 900,000 doses donated by various countries.