Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk has been hospitalized after collapsing on the show’s New Mexico set. A person close to Odenkirk not authorized to speak publicly says crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse, or how long Odenkirk might be hospitalized. “Better Call Saul,” the spin-off prequel to “Breaking Bad,” has been shooting its sixth and final season, which is set to air on AMC next year. Odenkirk has been nominated for four Emmys for playing the title role.