Brit swimmer Dean beats COVID twice to win gold at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Britain’s Tom Dean contracted COVID-19 not once but twice in the run-up to the Olympics. That left him doubting he’d make it to the national swimming trials never mind to the Games in Tokyo. He made it to both and much, much more. Dean won gold in the 200-meter freestyle on Tuesday and led an historic 1-2 in swimming for Great Britain as teammate Duncan Scott took silver. It’s the first time Britain has claimed a 1-2 finish in the Olympic pool in more than 100 years. Considering what he came through, Dean said “this is the single greatest achievement of my life.”