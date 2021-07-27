CDC expected to backpedal on some masking guidelines
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to backpedal on some of its masking guidelines and recommend that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.
That’s according to a federal official.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss details of the new policy.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to make an announcement Tuesday.