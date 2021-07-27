Egypt officials: Cairo apartment building collapses; 1 dead

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian officials say a Cairo apartment building collapsed and a man died. They say rescue workers are frantically trying to retrieve the man’s wife from under the four-story building on Tuesday. The rescuers had managed to speak with her through the rubble and she was still alive. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the collapse but such incidents are common in Egypt, where shoddy construction is widespread in shantytowns, poor city neighborhoods and rural areas. Last month, at least five women died when an apartment building collapsed in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria. Another building in Cairo collapsed in March, leaving at least 25 dead.