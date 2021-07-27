One dead in southwest Rochester crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- One person is dead after a crash in southwest Rochester around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. Police responded to the T-bone collision at 48th Street and Commercial Drive SW.

According to the Rochester Police Department, a 63-year-old woman who was a passenger in one of the vehicles died at the scene. Her 19-year-old daughter was driving. She was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service with severe injuries.

A woman with two children passengers were in the other vehicle. All three of them were taken to St. Mary's with non-life-threatening injuries.

Many onlookers stopped to help, and some performed CPR on the victim.

The Forensic Mapping Unit responded to the crash. It remains under investigation.

It happened at the intersection of 48th Street SW and Commercial Drive, west of Highway 63.