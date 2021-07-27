Excessive Heat Watch from TUE 9:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Freeborn County

…EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING

THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to

104 possible.

* WHERE…Stearns, Stevens, Pope, Steele, Sherburne and Freeborn

Counties.

* WHEN…From this evening through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat and humidity will significantly

increase the potential for heat related illnesses,

particularly for those working or participating in outdoor

activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Low temperatures in the low to mid 70s

Tuesday night will allow for little relief from the heat

overnight, with the warmest conditions expected Wednesday

afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-

conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives

and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during

warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal

temperatures in a matter of minutes.

