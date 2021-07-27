Excessive Heat Watch from WED 10:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Cerro Gordo County

…EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING

THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…Dangerously hot and humid conditions with heat index

values of 105 to 110 possible.

* WHERE…Much of central Iowa.

* WHEN…From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase

the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-

conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives

and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during

warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal

temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&