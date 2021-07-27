Hot and humid conditions Wednesday; Isolated storm chances continue

Hot and humid conditions are expected Wednesday. Heat index values will reach above 100° during the afternoon. A "Heat Advisory" will be in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Highs will be in the lower and middle 90s with partly sunny skies. Heat index values will reach the upper 90s and lower 100s through the afternoon. There will be a chance of isolated storms through the mid-to-late morning hours.

The severe risk will stay to the east of the Mississippi River Wednesday with isolated storms being possible in the mid-and-late morning. We're mainly looking at Highway-52 east for storm potential Wednesday.

We'll see isolated storms Tuesday night from 8-11 p.m. Most of the storm activity Tuesday night into Wednesday will stay east of the Mississippi. Our best chance of storms will be from 8-11 a.m Wednesday with most of the evening activity staying to the east.

High temperatures will be a little more comfortable the rest of the week. Highs will be in the lower 80s and upper 70s through early next week.

Nick