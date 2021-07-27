Hot and humid midweek with storm chances

Isolated thunderstorms today

Warm, humid air is building into the region today, setting the stage for high heat index values as well as some thunderstorm chances in the area. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will slide through the eastern portion of the area as a cluster of stronger, more widespread activity grazes the Mississippi Valley to the east in Wisconsin. We'll have plenty of bright, very warm sunshine in the afternoon with high temperatures near 90 degrees and dew points will be in the 70s, giving us heat indices in the mid-90s.

A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible in the evening hours through midnight. A few of those storms may become strong to severe with large hail and strong wind gusts possible. The area is in the Marginal Risk (1 of 5) for severe weather in the latest Storm Prediction Center outlook.

Hot and steamy Wednesday

Temperatures will soar Wednesday just ahead of the arrival of the storm system from the Plains. Afternoon readings will reach the low to mid-90s across the area with heat indices in the upper 90s to low 100s as dew points will climb into the 70s. That extra buoyant, steamy air will create enough instability to fuel widespread thunderstorms late in the afternoon and for the evening. Most of our area will be in the Marginal Risk (1 of 5) for severe weather with a portion of the area along the Mississippi Valley in the severe weather risk of 2 out of 5 in the Storm Prediction Center rating scale. Large hail and damaging winds will be possible as will locally heavy rainfall.

Cooler, less humid late week

High pressure will settle into the region Thursday in the wake of the midweek storm system and cold front, drawing in slightly cooler and much less humid air. Expect a bright, mostly sunny sky for both Thursday and Friday with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

A bright and pleasant weekend

The weekend is looking quiet and seasonably warm with high temperatures in the mid-80s Saturday and then the lower 80s Sunday. Humidity levels will remain comfortable with dew point temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s.