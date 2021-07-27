Ivory Coast leader meets predecessor, urges reconciliation

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has met with longtime rival Laurent Gbagbo, who returned last month to the country after the International Criminal Court upheld his acquittal on war crimes charges. The highly anticipated meeting Tuesday was an attempt to ease political tensions that have been present since their last meeting more than a decade ago, when Ouattara defeated Gbagbo in presidential elections. Ouattara said he was delighted with the meeting and hoped to urge reconciliation in the West African nation. Gbagbo said that he was also pleased with the “fraternal” meeting and that he pleaded for the release of the detainees from the 2010 post-election crisis.