Jill Biden’s chief of staff nominated for Spain ambassador

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated Julissa Reynoso, the chief of staff to first lady Jill Biden and a former ambassador, to serve as his ambassador to Spain and Andorra. Reynoso has also served as the co-chair of the White House Gender Policy Council, a role that has her advocating on behalf of women and girls in the U.S. and around the globe. She is expected to remain in her current role until she is confirmed by the Senate. A successor has not been named. The first lady said when she met Reynoso in 2019 they “immediately clicked.”