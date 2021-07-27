Kosovar survivors of Croatia bus crash return to homeland

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Some of the survivors of a deadly bus crash in Croatia have flown home to Kosovo to a welcoming crowd at the country’s international airport at the capital Pristina. A plane flew in Tuesday from Osijek, Croatia, bringing 21 ethnic Albanian Kosovars two days after the crash that killed 10 people and injured 43. The bus carrying 67 passengers and two drivers swerved off a highway while traveling from Frankfurt, Germany, to Kosovo early Sunday. Croatian authorities say the driver behind the wheel at the time had dozed off and lost control. More than 100 people waited with flowers at the airport to meet arriving family members. President Vjosa Osmani, Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Parliament Speaker Glauk Konjufca also were at the airport.