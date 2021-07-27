Man charged with sending threatening emails to Dr. Fauci

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Maryland say a man has been arrested and charged with sending emails that threatened to harm and kill Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins, and their families. Thomas Patrick Connally Jr. is charged with threats against a federal official and interstate communication containing a threat to harm. An affidavit alleges that since December, Connally has used an encrypted email service to send threatening emails to Collins and Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in Maryland. One threatened that Fauci and his family would be “dragged into the street, beaten to death, and set on fire.” Connally is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.