Milwaukee man sentenced to life for killing daughter’s mom

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A Milwaukee man who was convicted of killing his 2-year-old daughter's mother and is charged with killing the couple's girl has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Thirty-seven-year-old Dariaz Higgins pleaded guilty in April to first-degree intentional homicide in the March 2019 shooting death of 24-year-old Sierra Robinson and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting and injuring a 4-year-old girl who was with Robinson.

Two-year-old Noelani Robinson's body was found on March 15, 2019 in a ditch along Highway 218 just north of Blooming Prairie.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office said the toddler died by “homicide due to blunt force trauma to the head.”

Authorities say Higgins shot at the pair as they were walking toward an apartment where he told them they would find the 2-year-old daughter of Robinson and Higgins.

That was several days after Higgins allegedly killed the toddler, who was the subject of a nationwide search.