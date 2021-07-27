Narvaez, Anderson lead Brewers to 9-0 rout of Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Omar Narvaez homered and had four RBIs, Brett Anderson pitched six strong innings and the Milwaukee Brewers scored eight runs in the first two innings to roll past the Pittsburgh Pirates for a 9-0 victory on Tuesday night. Narvaez’s home run started a three-run first inning, and his two-run single highlighted a five-run second against Luis Oviedo, who was making his first major league start. Anderson yielded three hits while striking out three and walking one. He has won both starts against the Pirates this season, allowing one unearned run in 13 innings. He is 5-1 against them lifetime.