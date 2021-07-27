NFL player’s brother, 2nd man jailed in 2016 student slaying

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The brother of an NFL player has been arrested along with another man in the 2016 shooting death of a college student. Pinellas County jail records show that 25-year-old Donterio Rashad Fowler and 23-year-old Keondre Quamar Fields were being held without bail Tuesday. Fowler is the brother of Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler, who played college football at the University of Florida. Donterio Fowler and Fields are charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Michael Zaldua, a 21-year-old Florida International University student and freelance photographer. Zaldua was killed in a parking garage near FIU.