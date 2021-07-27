Officials say 1 person killed when Sullivan home explodes

SULLIVAN, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed when a home exploded in the town of Sullivan, about 45 miles west of downtown Milwaukee. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department says victim was inside the home when it exploded Tuesday afternoon and was the only person home when it happened. WISN-TV reported that the force of the blast appeared to cause part of the foundation wall to collapse and blew in the doors of a garage. The explosion damaged the siding of nearby homes and shattered windows. The cause is not known.