NEAR ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -- A 12-year-old boy was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Albert Lea Monday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol said around 11:30 p.m. Monday, a Chevy Silverado that was traveling Eastbound on I-90 entered the left ditch, crossed both eastbound lanes of traffic and rolled in the south ditch.

A 12-year-old boy from Des Moines, IA was taken to Mayo Clinic St. Marys Hospital where he died of his injuries.