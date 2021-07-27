Paris police investigate gas bomb attack on Cuban Embassy

PARIS (AP) — French authorities are investigating a gasoline bomb attack that caused minor damage to the Cuban Embassy in Paris. Two gasoline bombs hit the embassy late Monday night and started a fire, according to Paris police and the Cuban Foreign Ministry. Authorities say the flames were out by the time firefighters arrived. Police said Tuesday that no one has been arrested or claimed responsibility. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez blamed the United States. Cuban embassies in many cities around the world have been the scene of demonstrations both against and for Cuba’s government in reaction to protests that erupted across the island on July 11 and 12.