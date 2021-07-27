Pentagon chief: Myanmar military acts ‘flatly unacceptable’

SINGAPORE (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has decried the actions of Myanmar’s military rulers and urged a regional bloc to keep demanding an end to the violence. Myanmar, also called Burma, has been wracked by violence by its security forces against people protesting against the military’s seizure of power in February. Austin applauded the Association of Southeast Asian Nations for its efforts to solve the crisis, including a consensus reached with Myanmar’s military leader in April. The agreement calls for an immediate end to violence and the start of a dialogue among contending parties, with a special ASEAN envoy mediating in the talks. However, a special envoy still hasn’t been appointed. Austin will visit Vietnam and the Philippines this week.